Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,266,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,133,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,591,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

