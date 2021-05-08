Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $857.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.18 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

