Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 31,300 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,840 shares of company stock worth $13,936,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

