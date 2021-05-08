Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock worth $3,082,350. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

