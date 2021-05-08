Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12,438.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

BIPC stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

