Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,036,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

