Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.