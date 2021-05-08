Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $277,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.08 and a 12-month high of $397.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.