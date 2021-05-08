Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $256.78 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 602,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of General Motors worth $256,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

