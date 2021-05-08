Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $295.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Cigna worth $295,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $263.67. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

