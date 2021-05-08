Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $358.11 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of ServiceNow worth $358,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.