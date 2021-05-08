Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,999,079 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 162.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $323,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 in the last three months.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

