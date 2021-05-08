Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,371 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingTree worth $239,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.77 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

