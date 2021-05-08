Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 297,068 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $385,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

