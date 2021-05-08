Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.