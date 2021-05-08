Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

SUN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

