Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share.
SUN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.