Sunoco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,951% compared to the average volume of 702 call options.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

