Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $45.64. 9,445,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

