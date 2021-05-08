Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $44.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 210,304 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

