Sunrun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 2,574 put options.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

