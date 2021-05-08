Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.