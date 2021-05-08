Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $99.67 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.39 or 0.06625470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00213768 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,419,777 coins and its circulating supply is 315,660,425 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

