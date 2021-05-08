Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superdry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry has a consensus rating of Hold.

Superdry stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

