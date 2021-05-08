Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

