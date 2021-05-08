Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

SGRY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 204,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $52.71.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

