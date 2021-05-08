SVB Leerink Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $170.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.80.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

