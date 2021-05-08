SVB Leerink Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

HOLX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,787. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

