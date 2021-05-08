SVB Leerink Lowers Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $83.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $265,305,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

