SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $485,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $354,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invitae by 32.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 515.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

