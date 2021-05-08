SVB Leerink Weighs in on VectivBio Holding AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for VectivBio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for VectivBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

VectivBio stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

