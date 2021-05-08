Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

