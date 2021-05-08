Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.83. 925,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,019. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 242.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

