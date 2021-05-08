T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Sells $1,308,700.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

