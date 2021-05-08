T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 569.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.