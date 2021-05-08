T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

