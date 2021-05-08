TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00081807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00792039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.43 or 0.09540016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044578 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

