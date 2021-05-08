Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28) per share, for a total transaction of £166.62 ($217.69).

On Monday, March 29th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,838.50 ($37.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £65.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,766.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,708.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.