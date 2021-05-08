Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

