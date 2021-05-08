Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 40,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 585,707 shares.The stock last traded at $64.72 and had previously closed at $64.45.

The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $976,800. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

