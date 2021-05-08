Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 567,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,029. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.