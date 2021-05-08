Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,087. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.