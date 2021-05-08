TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,539 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,053,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $51.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

