TCF National Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.