TCF National Bank Has $1.89 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

