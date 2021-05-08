TCF National Bank Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

USB stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.