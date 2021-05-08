TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $219,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

