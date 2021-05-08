TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock worth $3,709,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

