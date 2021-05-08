TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

