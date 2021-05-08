TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.79 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

