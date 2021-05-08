TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

AFRM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

